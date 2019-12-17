GILBERTSVILLE — Chestnut Knoll At Home in Gilbertsville provides services to seniors in the community who need a little assistance in their own home. Out of 140 caregivers at Chestnut Knoll At Home, three of them were recently recognized as "Caregiver of the Year" for their outstanding service.
Each of the Caregivers of the Year is highly skilled and very flexible.
"They set examples for others and train others on how to provide the best possible care; they volunteer to cover shifts, even when it's their day off, and they always have positive attitudes and smiles on their faces. In the true sense, they are the caregivers of the year at being able to do this every day and finding enjoyment in it, and in those that they care for," said Linda Detwiler, LPN, the director of Chestnut Knoll At Home.
Brooke Patton is a Boyertown resident, wife and mother of six children, five girls and one boy. She has been with Chestnut Knoll At Home since September 2018. Patton is also the director of the Boyertown Legionette Twirlers. She is very excited about being a Caregiver of the Year.
"I love working with our clients and the feeling I get from helping them with any need they have, which has always been a reward in itself! I am grateful working for Chestnut Knoll At Home for the flexibility I have with my hours and all the kind and helpful people I work with. At the end of the day, I feel accomplished knowing that I have brightened up someone else's day and that my employer and clients appreciate what I do, and they know they can count on me," said Patton.
Lily Dorn is a resident of Telford and a wife and mother of a son, Jeremy, 7, and is expecting her second child in January. She has also been with Chestnut Knoll At Home since September 2018. She works many hours at our Arbor facility in Harleysville and is well-loved by our clients.
"I love being a caregiver for Chestnut Knoll At Home because I enjoy the opportunity to make a real difference in my clients' lives. I like being able to help them when they need help and celebrate their victories as they make progress. I feel that I have a meaningful impact on the daily lives of those I help," said Dorn.
The staff appreciates all of the help she gives them in getting our client's shifts covered.
Raleigh Cosby resides in Pottstown with his wife of 28 years and has five children and five grandchildren, and his 18-year-old dog, Rocky. He loves movies and Eagles football. Cosby has been a caregiver since August 2015. He is wonderful with our clients, and we can count on him to help us out wherever he can.
"I enjoy working for Chestnut Knoll at Home because I think it is very rewarding helping people," said Cosby.
Chestnut Knoll At Home Services provides caregivers (non-medical) to assist seniors in their own homes so they can maintain their independence, dignity and quality of life. Services are monthly, weekly or daily care; respite care (planned temporary relief for the family caregiver); and emergency care. Chestnut Knoll At Home Services is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, an approved waiver and options provider through the Pennsylvania Department of Aging in Berks, Montgomery and Chester counties, an approved provider through the Veterans program, and able to accept long-term care insurances.
For more information on services offered by Chestnut Knoll At Home, call Melissa Laskoski, director of community outreach and marketing, at 610-473-3328 or visit www.ckhomecaregilbertsville.com.