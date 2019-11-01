Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory, and the home care division of Chestnut Knoll At Home Services honored 36 employees during the annual President’s Club luncheon on Oct. 23, which was held at the Yellow House Hotel in Douglassville. This distinguished group has provided 11 years or more of service.
Each person plays a vital role in the success of the senior living community and home care services from upper management to direct resident and client contact to meal preparation, dining services, housekeeping and maintenance. By building longevity, families know their loved ones are receiving the proper care they deserve.
In addition to recognizing her colleagues, Shawn Barndt, executive director, was among the group. She has been with Chestnut Knoll since its inception 19 years ago.
“I work with a great group of individuals day in and day out, and they all go above and beyond for our residents and clients,” said Barndt. “It's always incredible to look back on the progress we’ve made over the years, and to know we remain committed to providing seniors with superior care.”
The following employees of Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care and Chestnut Knoll At Home were honored for their 11 to 19 years of service, include: Shawn Barndt, Scott Garverich, Nina Newcomb Orner, Brenda Bishop, Diane Heffner, Diana Pelliciotti, Laura Boyd, Mary Kauffman, Lois Arms Rau, Diane Care, Carol Keesey, Ricki Sangha, Tish Clemmons, Lisa Kemmerer, Linda Schaeffer, Linda Cimino, Ginny Kreibel, Marie Schwager, Ann Conrad, Vicky Kulp, Merced Stauffer, Jodie Daniels, Beth Lightcap, Debra Sundstrom, Linda Detwiler, Mary Mast, Crystal Varady, Susan Dimino, Kyra Marchesinski, Joni Weller, Kay Moyer Eidle, Mary Beth Martinez, Kathy Flicker, Cindy Mehlman, Esther Gabel, and Diana Migliaccio.
Employees who reach 10 years of service receive a watch of their choice purchased at EG Landis Jeweler in Boyertown. Those who have reached this mark include: Ashton Colgan, Marilyn Herbst, Kayla Grebe and Tim Huffman.