Have you ever wondered what’s it like to live with dementia? Now, you can find out for yourself during the Virtual Dementia Experience on Thursday, July 25, at Oley Valley Community Library, located at 399 Main St., Oley. Choose from two session times: 3-4:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.
Join experts from Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care for this hands-on event. As a participant, you will be asked to complete everyday tasks while your senses are impaired, to simulate the physical and mental difficulties of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required; please call 610-473-8066.