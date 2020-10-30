Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care in Boyertown held a Halloween parade for its residents inside the senior community on Friday, Oct. 30.
Staff dressed up for the occasion and took to the halls as residents waited in their doorways to catch a glimpse of three blind mice, a hippie, Disney’s Stitch, a witch riding on a ghost, and other festive ensembles.
“It is important for us to keep holding our annual events, like the Halloween parade. Though we have to make them a little different this year, they are part of our tradition and the residents look forward to these events year after year. It is such a joy to watch the residents having so much fun with our staff. We are one big fun family!” said Shawn Barndt, executive director at Chestnut Knoll.