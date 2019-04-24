A chicken house fire that occurred in Upper Bern Township April 2 has been ruled accidental, according to police.
State Police Reading reported that a final cause and determination has been made for the chicken house fire that occurred at A&L Farms on Mountain Road in Upper Bern Township on April 2.
The fire originated at the northeast area of the building at a box style ventilation fan. A component associated with the operating fan is responsible for the ignition source that started the fire. The fire has been classified as accidental, according to police.
On April 2, fire crews responded to A&L Farms for a report of a commercial structure fire involving a 600-foot-long chicken house. Crews arrived to find some of the roof already partially collapsed and fire engulfing the length of the structure, police reported.
Tens of thousands of chickens that occupied the chicken house all died. The entire structure collapsed. Fire crews were able to protect some of the adjacent buildings.
There were no injuries to people.