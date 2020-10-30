St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Birdsboro hosted its 3rd annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 24.
The free event provided a safe opportunity for youth to enjoy trick or treating in this time of isolation.
Due to COVID regulations, all participants were required to wear a mask and social distancing was encouraged.
"We participated at St. Mark’s Church Trunk or Treat," said Birdsboro mother Cory Derer. "It was well run with social distancing at the church’s parking lot. Everyone wore masks, and the flow of guests was one direction around the lot."
The church served individually wrapped hot dogs to go.
The Derer family set up a booth for Cub Scout Pack 595.
"We handed out candy to almost 200 children that walked through the event!"