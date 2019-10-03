St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will host its second annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 from 4 to
6 p.m. The event will take place on the church campus at 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro.
All food, games and entertainment as well as decorated vehicle trunks filled with candy and other treats are absolutely free and all are welcome.
Halloween music will be provided with a pumpkin patch theme. The Birdsboro Police and the Birdsboro/Union Fire Company will join cub scouts, church members and other local groups in decorating their vehicles and passing out candy to trick or treaters.
Come in costume. Children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
If you wish to participate by providing a trunk be sure to reserve a space, or for more information call the church office at 610-582-8167.