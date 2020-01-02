BallyChildren portray Christmas Eve scene Children portray Christmas Eve scene Jan 2, 2020 Jan 2, 2020 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Children gather around the manger in Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Bally after placing the baby Jesus in the manger. Submitted photo Freya Cunningham and Keegan Brennan, portraying Mary and Joseph, during the Christmas Eve procession at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Bally. Submitted photo Amelia Youse and Morgan Shields (back) and Colin Griech (front) portraying angels and a shepherd, as they walk up aisle at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Bally during the Christmas Eve procession. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section 129 days of impeachment: From whistleblower to vote Family releases photo of Monsey stabbing attack victim Oil prices spike after US kills Iranian general Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesKutztown volunteers help homeowner in need during Mission Blitz'Second Home' by local playwright features voices of local immigrants'Animal House' interactive movie, toga contest returns to Hamburg StrandHamburg VFW gives Christmas ‘Cards’ to veteransFast-growing marijuana industry poised for growth in PennsylvaniaHamburg woman and daughter receive the gift of heatHamburg Item Early FilesBoyertown welcomes 2020 with 'Bear Drop'Berks author publishes book on PA Dutch early decorated furnitureStudio B exhibit 'The Farm' celebrates the area’s agricultural roots Images Videos