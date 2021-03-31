Children waved to the Easter Bunny during a drive-thru event held at the Amity Community Park playground parking lot.
“After having to cancel our Easter Egg Hunt last year due to COVID-19, we knew we had had to do something different this year, despite the restrictions, and offer something fun for our community,” said Shawn Shober, Daniel Boone Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt Chairperson.
Instead of an egg hunt, this year the Optimist Club hosted the Easter Bunny Drive-Thru on March 20.
“Families look forward to our egg hunt each year and we wanted to incorporate some of our usual Optimist spirit into an event where the kids could still see the Easter Bunny and get some treats, too!” said Shober.
In previous years, the Easter Bunny would make an appearance and hundreds of eggs were placed in the Amity Community Park, separated by age groups. More than 250 children participate each year.
“This year we were able to distribute about 150 bags thanks to all the businesses that made donations for the bags,” said Shober.
The Club thanks the following businesses and organizations for their contributions to the gift bags geared for ages 2 to 7: Dairy Queen Exeter/Kenhorst, Texas Roadhouse, McDonald’s, Rita’s Italian Ice, Chick-fil-A Exeter, Amity Township, Amity Fire & Rescue, and St. Paul’s UCC Amityville.
“We hope the community enjoyed our annual Easter egg tradition but in a new way. It’s important that we keep the Daniel Boone Optimist Club traditions alive during this time so we can continue to uphold our Creed, to look at the sunny side of everything,” said Shober.