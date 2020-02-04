First Reformed UCC in Hamburg offered some serious eating and friendly competition at its Third Annual Chili Cook-off on Jan. 26.
The chili cook-off is a fundraiser for the church’s Connecting Our Church and Community committee with donations going toward the committee’s many events throughout the year.
This year, eight members volunteered to be cooks and entered their version of the Mexican dish in the competition. The rest of the members became Brave Tasters. The tasters received three tickets for their donation. Then after tasting the many dishes, they deposited their tickets into the basket of their favorite chili.
Jessica Conlin was a return cook and winner in the Mild and Tasty category. Jessica is a second year champion, winning last year for her Hot and Spicy chili.
Kenny Johnson was the winner in the Hot and Spicy category this year. There was some inference of ballot stuffing, however, the Hot and Spicy count was not contested. All was in fun and part of the friendly bantering.
The winners’ names will be added to those of previous winners on the permanent trophies kept in the church’s history display case.
The Connecting Our Church and Community’s next event is a Hearty Luncheon on Feb. 16 and a mystery dinner on March 14.