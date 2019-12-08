Mrs. Claus was out on Main Street greeting children during Christmas in Kutztown on Dec. 7.
“Remember hope, love and joy this Christmas season,” said Mrs. Claus (portrayed by Linda Yuengel of Fleetwood). “I want them to be excited about Christmas and carry that hope, love and joy all through the year, not just at Christmastime.”
Her favorite part of the event was being out with the community, “Seeing how happy the kids are. I love how happy it makes the kids and families and it’s a nice event for families and friends.”
Kutztown Community Partnership presented its annual Christmas in Kutztown event in Downtown Kutztown, closing several blocks of Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. for holiday shopping, food, activities and entertainment.
“It’s a fun, family-friendly holiday event,” said Alexandra Fillis, KCP Events Coordinator, “to get the community to come together at Christmastime, get some Christmas shopping done and enjoy some fun kids’ activities.”
On Main Street starting at noon, activities included crafts, cookie decorating, ornament making, vendors selling gift items and holiday decorations, horse and wagon rides, a hot chocolate bar, present wrapping, raffle prizes and Doodlebug and Elf Train Rides.
“It’s been a really good turnout,” said Fillis, looking at a crowded Main Street. “The weather worked out for us. It’s been sunny, a little bit cold but it’s been a really good turnout this year.”
“There are a lot of different small businesses that are involved,” added Fillis.
The Christmas in Kutztown event sponsors included Hampton Inn – Kutztown, Pop’s Malt Shoppe, Geist Sporting Goods, Kutztown Rugby, Grace Church in Kutztown and Joel Seidel Photography.
Entertainment provided by Jingle Jam on the Main Stage at 233 W Main Street included performances by the Kutztown Middle School Jazz Choir and Kutztown Community Choir, the Jingle Jam Stage Show, an Epic Christmas Trivia Contest and the Kids' Christmas Joke Telling Contest.
“I like seeing everybody out on Main Street; it’s fantastic,” said Derek Mace, Kutztown Borough Council member. “It draws people down and lets people know what’s available here.”
For instance, he said some people might not get into Main Street Inn, “Today, they’re open with soups and (people) get to see the inside which they might not usually. And going into stores and seeing all of the different organizations that are here. It’s exposure to what Kutztown has to offer,” said Mace.
Local organizations and businesses set up tables to offer information and sell items.
Kutztown Strong sold hand-made Redware ornaments. A snowflake motif was chosen as a reminder that we are all unique and we each have special gifts. All proceeds from this sale go toward activities for youth in the Kutztown community.
Kutztown Community Library set up a table promoting library programs.
“There are a lot of people and it’s just feeling festive,” said Library Director Janet Yost about they like about the event. “We’ve had excellent entertainment. We’re enjoying being at a good spot (their table was located across from the Main Stage).”
“Community gets together, kids, families,” added Joanne Englehart, Assistant Librarian. “There’s crafts, food - what more could we ask for.”
One of the highlights of the event was the chance to get a photo taken with Santa by Joel Seidel Photography and write a letter to Santa to be placed directly into a special Santa mailbox.
Kristyn Bealer from Bowers and her kids Cecilia, 10, and Ronald, 5, were eagerly waiting for their turn to tell Santa what they would like for Christmas.
“We like all of the different foods and all of the Christmas crafts (at this event),” said Bealer.
“There’s lots of Christmas stuff and lots of food samples,” said Cecilia.
“We love Santa. We get our picture taken here every year with Santa,” said Bealer.
Joining in the holiday spirit other events were held in conjunction with Christmas in Kutztown.
Earlier that day, families enjoyed Breakfast with Santa and Avalanche at Kutztown University’s McFarland Student Union Multipurpose Room, which included cookie decorating and holiday crafts.
Kutztown Thriving hosted a Souper Holiday Luncheon at Main Street Inn benefiting Kutztown University Food Pantry. This included tours of the inn, shopping and a visit from Buddy the Elf.
Four Monkeys Coffee on Constitution hosted a Kutztown Indie Crafters Holiday Mart. Local artisans sold their jewelry, printed wearables, soap, knitted ware, glass art, hot sauce and more. Feature artists included Bitterpill, easy subcult, CU designs, Thistlewood Designs, Neil Comet, Springtown General, and Sweet Beet Boutique. Also this was the opening show for Eric deJesus, which continues through Jan. 7.
The day’s festivities concluded at 4:30 p.m. with the tree lighting at the Kutztown Borough Train Station.