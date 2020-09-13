On Aug. 9, Sister Christina Marie Roberts made her perpetual profession of vows in the Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary during the Rite of Perpetual Profession of Vows within a Mass.
The Most Reverend Timothy C. Senior, D.D., Bishop of Philadelphia, presided at the liturgy and delivered the homily. Sister Mary Ellen Tennity, IHM, General Superior, received the vows in the name of the Church for the Congregation.
Roberts is the daughter of Jay and Diane Roberts of Oley, parishioners of St. Columbkill Parish in Boyertown. A graduate of Oley Valley High School and Penn State University, she received her MS in Instructional Media from Wilkes University in 2011. After first vows, Sister Christina taught at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Somerville, NJ. This year, she will continue to participate in the life and mission of the IHM Congregation as she teaches Theology at Bishop Shanahan High School in Downingtown.
During the Rite of Perpetual Profession, Sister Roberts publicly professed vows of chastity, poverty and obedience to God in the service of the Catholic Church. Afterwards, she signed vow cards and received newly engraved rings signifying their vowed commitment.