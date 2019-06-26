Performers from Cirque du Soleil's new show Crystal made an appearance at Crystal Cave in Kutztown on June 25, promoting the tour’s Lehigh Valley performance at the PPL Center in Allentown June 26 to 30. A one-of-a-kind arena production, the show blends circus arts and the world of ice skating, featuring acrobatics, aerial feats and artistry on ice.
“I think it’s great. We were so happy when they called,” said Kathryn Campbell, President of Crystal Cave. “The name (Crystal on Ice) is so apropos. There are other crystal caves in the U.S. but not one so close to Allentown where they are performing. We were very honored that they decided to come here today. I loved watching the performers, they were great.”
Crystal is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd creation and explores the artistic possibilities of ice for the first time, combining skating and acrobatic feats.
“Follow Crystal, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination,” touts Cirque du Soleil.
Cirque du Soleil performers Leon Fageemi from London and Amber Van Waijk from Belgium showcased a few acrobatic moves during the visit to Crystal Cave.
“What do we hope to show here? We were hoping just to give you guys a little insight about what we do on our actual show when we’re on the ice in the arena,” said Leon.
“It’s a really fun show, a family show,” Amber said.
“It’s going to be something you haven’t seen before,” Leon added.
“It’s Cirque du Soleil’s first show on ice and that makes certain tricks in the show very interesting and challenging in a way but also very fun I think,” said Amber. “It gives us other opportunities we do not get in other shows.”
Leon said coming to Crystal Cave to promote the show is a great idea.
“I’ve never seen anything like it and if we’re in Allentown performing the show Crystal, why not come a bit out of town to see Crystal Cave. It marries up nicely,” said Leon.
The duo performed a couple of acrobatic moves inside the cave, including the Split Mexican, taking into consideration the height of the cave ceiling and the wet, slippery cave floor.
“It’s really cool to see (Crystal Cave) actually,” Amber said.
Paul Gagnon, associate company manager, described Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal.
“It’s a very unique mix of acrobatics and skating, including figure skating and extreme skating. It’s a one-of-a-kind new show for Cirque du Soleil. It’s something that the company has wanted to do for a long time,” said Gagnon. “It’s something that’s really come together with a special mix of talents in a unique presentation that’s all on ice.”
Gagnon said Crystal is a crowd-pleaser.
“It’s a very contemporary show. We use Pop music. We have a great score as well. It’s a great combination of things,” he said. “Obviously there is that sizzle factor of being on ice but I think the foundation of the show has a great story, great characters and a great variety of acts. It really brings together all those classic Cirque elements of juggling, comedy, acrobatics and I think combines quite seamlessly with all of the new skating.”
He said audience response has been great also.
“Ovations from the audiences. We’ve been getting great turnouts from week to week as well,” said Gagnon. “We just had our 500th show and we’re going strong and a lot more to come.”