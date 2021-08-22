A Lehigh Valley based antique and classic car club hosts a cruise once a month at the Airport Diner and Family Restaurant in Kutztown, sharing their love for cars while fundraising for local charities.
Found in the Sixties, established by Bob and Carol Nichols in 1984, hosts classic car cruises and car shows in the Lehigh Valley and, new this year, in Kutztown.
From April to October, about 60 to 90 cars drive out to the Kutztown cruise on the third Wednesday of the month and an average of 150 cars drive out to Ritz Barbecue in the Allentown Fairgrounds on the 3rd Sunday of each month.
Weather conditions postponed their latest 3rd Wednesday Kutztown cruise to Thursday, Aug. 19, with about 30 cars on display. Because of rescheduling the event, the cruise had fewer cars than usual, according to Club President Phil Brink.
The 1st place winner was Dan Delong of Bowers with his 1965 Blue Mustang and 2nd place winner was Bob Troxell of Allentown with his 1968 Red Mustang.
“All cruises, regardless of location, is a great time for friends to get together and talk about their cars to each other and the general public that attend,” said club member Ric “Spanky” Walter. “We are a small group of about 18 members who love and want to preserve the vehicles of all types of yesterday. Some of our members have cars to show, others are car enthusiasts.”
Club members reside across the Lehigh Valley. Walter, who resides in Mertztown, Berks County, is among the club members.
“I have always liked ‘old’ cars and auto racing,” said Walter, who owns a 1963 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible. “I love to see both restored and unrestored cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors — any kind of transportation.”
A New Venue
Looking for a new venue for car cruises after Queen City Diner in Allentown closed in 2020, the club approached Airport Diner and Family Restaurant owner Peter Levidis in September of 2020 about hosting cruises at the Kutztown diner, knowing the monthly event would draw lots of people and help Airport Diner begin to recover from 2020. The club received an immediate “yes.”
Levidis said he loves the partnership with the car club.
“People come out and enjoy their cars and are able to reminisce about what life was like in the ‘60s and ‘70s and I love that they’re all gathered together,” said Levidis. “It’s family friendly, easy going, nice old music — just a nice time all around to be around people.”
Monthly cruises began in April 2021 and continue until October.
“The first cruise was a huge success,” said Walter, who often frequents the Airport Diner. “The diner was filled to capacity, as was the area selected for the cruise cars and has been each month since we started.”
The top two entered cars receive trophies, purchased by Airport Diner. The Diner selects and presents the trophies each month. Hodge Podge Variety Music based in Allentown provides music.
“I think it’s a nice community event for Kutztown. We have a lot of green space here; we have a lot of open area. People can come in with their families, spend a few hours,” he said.
Levidis said the response has been tremendous.
“A lot of customers I didn’t realize until we started having the (cruise) that they had antique cars in their garages,” said Levidis. “We see all of the families reunited again and sometimes we only see them at shows so it’s nice that they are coming back.”
Car Cruise Camaraderie
Walter said the atmosphere at cruises and car shows, in his opinion, is phenomenal.
“To sit and hear stories from people of all ages about their pride and love for whatever kind of vehicle they own and have worked on, their experiences over the years, is so great,” said Walter. “The other great part of cruises is, especially in this day and age, people of all ages, races, cultures come together with a common love and cause.”
Walter has been participating in car cruises and shows for almost 10 years.
“The ONLY argument I have ever heard of or have witnessed was over doing something or not doing something on a car,” he said. “In April, at our first cruise at the Ritz Barbecue, we had around 180 cars, a live band, and hundreds if not thousands of people walking around. Not one disturbance the entire day! Politics seems to be put on the back burner during these events. How can anyone not love to get away from everything if only for a few hours to enjoy themselves with their family?”
Walter notes that the club does not charge for spectators to view the cruise, though they can donate to the charities.
“Just think, a family of four (or more) can enjoy yesteryear for free, all day, where else can they do that and feel safe?”
Fundraising for Charity
More than a social gathering, the car cruises serve as a fundraiser.
The car club sponsors Canine Partners For Life through donations at their classic car cruises.
A nonprofit organization in Cochranville, Canine Partners For Life trains and places dogs to assist individuals with a wide range of physical and cognitive disabilities.
“We ask each car owner who attends one of our car cruises for a minimum dollar donation. Those dollars go to our charity, Canine Partners for Life, and also to whatever charity the owner of the venue where we hold the cruise would like,” said Walter. “In the case of Airport Diner of Kutztown, their portion goes to Good Shepheard of Allentown.”
For each dollar donated, the car driver gets one door prize ticket.
“We draw usually 10 or so door prizes each event. Most of the door prizes are donated by local businesses like NAPA, Giant Foods, Auto Zone, etc.,” Walter said. “The diner also gives a 10% discount on the bill of a car cruiser, when they present their door prize ticket at checkout.”
The next Airport Diner Car Cruise in Kutztown will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 and the cruise at the Ritz Barbecue in the Allentown Fairgrounds is Sept. 19, also 5 to 8 p.m.
Looking ahead, the club will host its 6th Annual Jumpin’ John Edwards Antique, Classic and Custom Show at Seisholtzville Fire Company in Hereford Township, Berks County, (24 St. Peters Road, Macungie) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 26.
“This will be our 6th annual car show honoring one of our fire fighters that passed away a few years ago,” said Walter, who is president of the Community Fire Company of Seisholtzville. “John Edwards was a car enthusiast for many years. When we decided to begin holding a car show at the fire company, we decided to honor John by naming the show Jumpin’ John Edwards Antique, Classic and Custom Car Show.”
Over the past five years, the show has averaged 100 to 125 cars in attendance.
“At the show, we have vendors that setup both inside the social hall and outside near the entrance of the show. We normally award 25 to 30 trophies to the outstanding vehicles in a multitude of classes and categories in the show.”
All vehicles are welcome, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors. Trophies will be presented to the top entrants in all classes. There will be food and craft vendors.
“We try to do something special each year. Last year we had Berks County Sherriff K-9 do a demonstration. This year we will be doing our own open pit chicken barbecue dinner cooked by our fire fighters,” he said.
All money collected at the show goes to Seisholtzville Fire Company and will be used for equipment, building maintenance, training expenses, and gear for the firefighters.
There is no pre-registration for vehicles so register on the day of the show. Registration entry fee per vehicle is $10. Dash plaques will be handed out to the first 100 registered vehicles. Vendor sign up is by Sept. 15 at www.eventbrite.com/e/vendor-registration-tickets-163652630423.
For more information about upcoming car cruises, follow Found in the Sixties on Facebook at www.facebook.com/foundinthe60scarclub.