Join Ray Lapinski at Clay on Main for Let’s Make It Spooky Crafts on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon as we get ready for Halloween.
We will be completing four spooky projects, fit for children and adults alike. Mutant stuffed animals that are animals redesigned to create a in a spooky feel in your decorations. Skeleton soap dishes, handmade patches and a tiny Halloween tree full of mini bats will help complete your holiday décor.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St in the historic village of Oley. The studio offers art instruction and gallery space for local artists, as well as live music and more.
Clay on Main houses a complete clay studio, a slumped and fused glass studio, a live performance venue, and a yoga room, in addition to the co-op and gallery. Clay on Main is open to the public on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.