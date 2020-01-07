Clay on Main in Oley is offering a brand new resource to the home school families of Berks County, with an exciting new home school education program.
Each week students will study a new topic, receive handouts on the subject and complete a hands-on activity. Students will explore a variety of creative topics including art, science, chemistry, anthropology, art history, creative writing and environmentalism. Students will also learn to express their ideas creatively and grow as scholars and artists. Ideal ages for this program are 6-17. Because of our easy to understand lessons and flexible instructors our Home School Education series will fit the needs of our youngest and oldest students. Parents are not required to stay in the classroom with their students, however they are welcome to stay.
Clay on Main is a fully equipped ceramics and glass studio, with sophisticated and talented instructors and studio spaces for all types of creative and scientific experiment and growth. We also house a professional gallery space which features both local and visiting artists of all mediums and styles, which students will have a chance to explore and experience. In addition to our studio space we also have a cozy kitchen which students and parents are welcome to use to make some tea, keep their water bottles cold or take a break.
1st Monday of the Month: Conservation and Sustainable Design
2nd Monday of the Month: Fine arts & Art History
3rd Monday of the Month: Science & Experimentation
4th Monday of the Month: Fine Crafts & Anthropology
Sessions are held every Monday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $25 per session, or $80 when you purchase all 4 Mondays. During months with 5 Mondays, students will be able to purchase an additional week of supervised open studio time to revisit other projects and make use of Clay on Main’s workspace. Some scholarships are available to families in need. Maximum class size is 10 students to ensure a personalized small classroom experience.