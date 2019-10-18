Children and adults are encouraged to attend Clay on Main's Bookmaking Workshop with Megan Lee on Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.
This workshop is one of many offered at Clay on Main in their Saturday Workshop Series. The workshops are about two hours of hands-on making and taking and offered several times each month throughout the Fall and Winter seasons.
Megan offers her expertise in art bookmaking from a multidisciplinary approach, working first and foremost as a painter, and applying that knowledge to creating one of a kind books. She will be on hand to explore each student's unique approach to making their very own book after she shares her tips and tricks.
This workshop cost per student includes all materials necessary to complete a project. Children attending workshops must be accompanied by an adult.
To register for this workshop, or for more information, visit www.clayonmain.org and view Events Calendar, call at 610-987-0273, or email clayonmain@gmail.com.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St in the historic village of Oley. The studio offers art instruction and gallery space for local artists, as well as live music and more. Clay on Main houses a complete clay studio, a stained and fused glass studio, a live performance venue, and a yoga room, in addition to the co-op and gallery. Clay on Main is open to the public on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 12-5 p.m., and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.