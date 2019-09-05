It's never too late to learn a new craft, and never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Clay on Main in Oley is the perfect place to spend some time learning or perfecting that new craft.
Coming up during the month of October, Clay on Main hosts it's ever growing list of workshops, most just two hours in length each, ideal for those with busy schedules who are not able to commit to longer sessions. Each workshop varies in theme, but guarantees the every student will gain valuable knowledge that they can take home along side their newly crafted creations.
First in October's busy schedule is instructor Linda Hoover's Soapmaking and Ceramic Dish Workshop, held on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Hoover has a long history of soap making and sells her beautifully crafted bars at Clay on Main often. This two hour intensive workshop focuses on handcrafting soap through a 'cold soapmaking' process.
Linda will teach the process and important safety steps while preparing a batch of soap to use during the workshop. Essential oils and their benefits will be explored in detail. Each participant will receive a portion to scent as desired, making each unique to your tastes.
A personalized soap dish will be made and decorated by each participant to be fired at Clay on Main when dry.
Both items available for pick up art a later date, as they will not be ready at the end of the workshop. Clay on Main or the instructor will notify everyone when their pieces are ready for pickup.
There is a charge for workshops. For more information, visit www.clayonmain.org, on Facebook or call the studio at 610-987-0273.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St in the historic village of Oley. The studio offers art instruction and gallery space for local artists, as well as live music and more. Clay on Main houses a complete clay studio, a stained and fused glass studio, a live performance venue, and a yoga room, in addition to the co-op and gallery. Clay on Main is open to the public on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10-2, Wednesdays from 12-5, and Sundays from 1-4.