The Colebrookdale Railroad recently accepted a $5,500 donation from Ambler Savings Bank, through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.
The donation will be used to support the Colebrookdale Railroad’s Department of Education approved lesson plan that discusses the history of iron making and the importance of the area known as “The Secret Valley” in the history of the United States.
Pennsylvania school students, attending with their schools, are provided the train excursion and program for free, with help through funding by the PA EITC Program.
Students visit the oldest iron making site in the US, as well as learn how William Penn visited “The Secret Valley” on a number of occassions, and how General George Washington stayed in a house along the train tracks while visiting the iron masters, urging them to ramp up production for the Continental Army.
"Ambler Savings Bank's generosity makes possible for Pennsylvania school children a unique learning experience that they will carry with them throughout their lives," said Nathaniel Guest, Executive Director of the Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust. "Ambler Savings Bank's generosity serves as a model for good corporate citizenship and reaffirms the value of community banks."
“We are excited to work with an organization that is not only helping downtown Boyertown’s revitilization move full steam ahead, but also helps keep students’ education on the right track through their train excursion programs for PA schools,” said Bonnie Eckenrode, Branch Manager of Ambler Savings Bank’s Bally office.
Ambler Savings Bank is a mutually organized community bank headquartered in Ambler, and has locations in Fairview Village, Limerick, and Bally as well as several continuing care retirement facilities.
