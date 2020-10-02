The Colebrookdale Railroad resumed its passenger excursions beginning Saturday, Oct. 3.
COVID-19 safety measures include reduced capacity to 50% on the train, enhanced cleaning between each train run, temperature checks of staff and volunteers and hand sanitation stations. Passengers must wear a mask and are required to observe social distancing guidelines.
“Our full a la carte menu of local fall and Christmas specialties will highlight each train, and some trains will have special wine and cheese tasting experiences on our dining car,” said Nathaniel Guest, executive director of the railroad.
The railroad’s Santa’s Polar Bear Express Trains and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas trains are being reworked to be virus-conscious.
Santa will be stationed on an open car where children can visit with him as well as give him their wish list.
New this year is Santa’s Trolley, which will include a short trip in the Brill Motorcar to visit with Santa at Colebrookdale Village.
Tickets are available at www.colebrookdalerailroad.com.