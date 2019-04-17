The Twin Valley Area Community Development Association will hold its first informational and speaker roundtable at the Holiday Inn in Morgantown at 7 p.m. on April 24.
The Association, formed last year under the direction of Morgantown businesswoman Liza Grundy, works toward developing inter-county, borough and township commerce and lifestyle unification. It is a state recognized non-profit comprised of elected officers and volunteer board of directors.
“Our community, which encompasses both Berks and Chester counties, is unique,” said Grundy. “And is a perennial focus for regional business and residential development.”
“We (the Association) want to participate in that growth and the best way to do that is to reach out and partner with local and regional planning experts.”
Three growth and development experts will each give a 20-minute presentation, followed by a 20-minute question and answer period.
Roundtable speakers are Julie Fitzpatrick, Assistant Director and Special Projects Coordinator for Pennsylvania Downtown Center, Cory Kegerise, Community Preservation Coordinator for the PA Historic and Museum Commission of Eastern PA, and Marita Kelley, Deputy Director from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development.
Morgantown resident and TVACDA board member Maureen Haskell-Wodnick will moderate the discussion. Light refreshments will be provided.
“This is the start of what we hope to be an ongoing partnership between our community, businesses, developers and our Commonwealth,” said Grundy.
An open house for area businesses is planned for the fall.