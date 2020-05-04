The Hamburg Community Food Pantry recently opened at 14 South 4th St. in Hamburg. A sign on the storefront window says, “Take What You Need, Give What You Can.”
The food pantry project was initiated by Charlotte Golden of Hamburg. Business owner Steve MacBeth donated a storefront and the food pantry is starting to generate some interest, both from those who need help and those who want to volunteer or donate.
“We figured there are people that could use a few things and we wanted to help,” said Golden who owns and operates The Bismarck Bed & Breakfast in Hamburg. “It started with my mother and I. Steve MacBeth allowed us to use the storefront with no hesitation, and other community members have stepped up. St. John’s is collecting pantry items to donate.”
The food pantry was set up on April 25 and opened to the Hamburg community on April 27.
A variety of items have been donated, including pastas, canned goods, dried goods, baby food, and cleaning supplies.
“We truly mean ‘Take What You Need,’” said Golden. “We plan to be open as much as possible.”
The Facebook page “Hamburg Community Food Pantry” was created to announce days and times of operation. Donations can be dropped off during hours of operation or send a message via the Facebook page to arrange a drop-off time.
When asked about how much food is being distributed and how this pantry fills in the gap for other food service programs at this time, Golden said, “It does fill the gaps, but more important we are walkable for people in town. We have a good balance of in and out.”
Hamburg Mayor George Holmes, Golden’s husband, said, “With the opening of the food pantry, I have witnessed the outpouring of support for Hamburg area residents. Many people have called and visited to donate or volunteer, ranging from retired people to small children wanting to donate the money they saved up. Even some people who are in need have dropped off an item or two. We also have local churches and other organizations pitching in to help. Of course, I’m always amazed at all the good things my wife does; she is the better half of our relationship!”
Those visiting the food pantry are asked to wear a mask and bring your own bag.
For more information, hours of operation and for updates, follow us on Facebook at Hamburg Community Food Pantry.