The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington, invites area residents to attend Casino Night on its campus on Oct. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. Proceeds from the event will support the Heritage Benefit Fund, which assists residents of the community who have exhausted their financial resources.
For a $30 tax deductible donation, attendees will receive $2,000 in play money to use at table games and slot machines, two drinks, hors d’oeuvres and chances to win non-cash prizes.
“Casino Night is always a favorite event,” said Doug Walther, executive director of The Heritage of Green Hills. “And, the money raised will support the Heritage Benefit Fund, which assists residents who may have outlived their financial resources or have encountered an unexpected medical or other emergency.”
Reservations for the event can be made by visiting www.HeritageCasinoNight.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
The Heritage of Green Hills is located at 200 Tranquility Lane, just off Morgantown Road/Route 10 across from The Flying Hills Golf Course.