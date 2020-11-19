The Twin Valley Community Education Foundation (TVCEF) held its first Virtual Gala on Nov. 6 to announce the winners for the 2020 Community Leadership Awards and raise money for Twin Valley education.
The event was originally scheduled to be held in-person, as it has been for 18 years, but the TVCEF Board of Directors made the switch to a virtual event and online auction this year due to the impact of COVID 19 and restrictions on indoor gathering.
TVCEF aired the Virtual Gala Ceremony on its website, tvcef.org. In addition, TVCEF held a Dine Around Town fundraiser where take-out meals were pre-ordered at four local restaurants in the Morgantown and Honey Brook area, the Heritage Restaurant, Antonio’s Pizza Shop, the Greenside Grill at HoneyBrook Golf Club, and Stampede BBQ, to raise support and funds for each restaurant and TVCEF.
Each year at the Gala, TVCEF honors members of the Twin Valley community who go above and beyond to make a difference in the Twin Valley area.
Awards were given to Dr. Scott Wallace for Lifetime Achievement, Lance Chappelle for Community Educator, Mark Moyer for Community Volunteer, Kyle Haddock for Rising Star (for ages 16-21), and Reza Ardekani from Azer Scientific Inc. for Special Recognition for COVID 19 Relief Efforts, a new category of recognition for 2020.
Dr. Scott Wallace was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his impressive service and commitment to the Twin Valley community.
Wallace has been an active and engaged member of the community for many decades. Since the opening of his practice, currently Elverson Dental Care, he has brightened the smiles of everyone around him. From marching in the Elverson Halloween parade in tooth shaped costumes, to generously giving for many community events, Wallace has always been a bright light in the Twin Valley community. He was the Twin Valley School District’s dentist for many years, but has also volunteered his time with Relay for Life, set up mobile dental checks for students, given generously to many school fundraisers, and has helped students and community members.
In addition, Wallace and his staff have always been willing to help students in need with dental care and services. He recently retired from his dental practice and has left a lasting impression on his patients and the Twin Valley community at large.
Lance Chappelle, social studies teacher at Twin Valley High School and TVSD Alum, was awarded the Community Educator Award. In addition to teaching, he has coached golf and baseball and instilled the values of hard work and determination in his players.
Chappelle began teaching at Twin Valley in 2014, and that same year brought Mini-Thon to Twin Valley, which is a branch of Penn State University’s Thon that raises money for pediatric cancer awareness. He organizes the annual Mini-Thon dance marathon every year in April as well as other fundraisers including: gift wrapping at the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Pottstown, car washes, and laps for Leukemia. Mini-Thon raised $22,943 last school year, despite the impact of the pandemic. Under Chappelle’s leadership, the Mini-Thon organization at Twin Valley has raised $111,265.73 since its inception in 2014. He also works to build leadership skills and abilities with the members of this organization. He is an important member of the Twin Valley community and high school.
Mark Moyer was awarded the Community Volunteer award for his commitment to Twin Valley soccer. Moyer has volunteered for over 20 years within the Twin Valley Soccer Club. He has coached girls’ and boys’ teams of different ages and skills and continues to coach to date. Moyer has dedicated over 20 years to the Twin Valley Soccer Club serving as both a coach for spring and fall seasons and a board member.
Moyer believes sports are about life lessons and he uses his time to teach youth athletes soccer while developing them into young adults of character. He has made a lasting impact on the children he has coached as well as the other TVSC coaches he has worked with. He is a great resource for the club and entire Twin Valley community.
Kyle Haddock was awarded the Rising Star Award for community members ages 16-21. Even at a young age, his commitment to the Twin Valley community is easy to see. During the early phase of the COVID 19 pandemic in the spring, community leaders in Berks County issued a call for the production of personal protective equipment through the use of additive manufacturing. Haddock, a TVHS junior at the time, and several of his senior classmates, answered the call of what would become the Berks PPE Network by committing to a nearly around-the-clock production of face shield brackets and “ear savers” for face masks using a 3D printer borrowed from the Twin Valley High School Technology and Engineering Department. This equipment was distributed to a variety of organizations and benefitted many front line workers and first responders.
As a member of the TVHS Technology Student Association, Haddock combined his knowledge of 3D printing techniques with his passion for community service and leadership to make hundreds of PPE items. He was the only junior who undertook this project, and he did so while maintaining high levels of achievement in his coursework.
Haddock is a member of the TVHS chapter of the National Honor Society as well as a four-year participant in the stage crew, TSA, and soccer team. He is highly regarded by his teachers, administration, and classmates. An asset in the classroom and a valued member of many extracurricular programs, he makes countless contributions to Twin Valley’s school culture; he is the type of student who makes the school a positive, welcoming place.
This year TVCEF’s Gala Committee decided to open a new category to recognize those helping others in the community due to the effects of the COVID19 pandemic. We know that many people and businesses chipped in around the community to help others during this difficult time. TVCEF is especially happy to recognize Reza Ardekani from Azer Scientific Inc. with the award for Special Recognition for COVID19 Relief Efforts.
In the early days of the pandemic, Azer Scientific's leadership recognized the need for additional PPE and resources in the community. They didn’t wait to be called on to help, but instead reached out to the Twin Valley School District to offer donations of gloves, face masks, and hand sanitizer.
In addition, Azer Scientific dropped off donations of gloves, masks and hand sanitizer to the Caenarvon Township Police Department. These donations to our schools and to first responders show a great commitment and support to the Twin Valley community. According to Ardekani, “Azer Scientific is a family run business with family values. We feel that during this time everyone needs to pull together.”
Proceeds from TVCEF’s 2020 Virtual Gala benefit grants to Twin Valley teachers and schools, as well as scholarships for Twin Valley students. Current sponsors for TVCEF’s 2020 Virtual Gala include the following community businesses: Eshelman Transportation, Hershey Motors, JDog Reading, Walsky Investment Management Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Ephrata National Bank, Glass and Sons Collision Repair, Krapf Bus Company, Translogistics Inc., Twin Valley Coffee, Carl Wingard Inc., Knies Insurance Group, and Mays, Connard, and Rotenburg LLP.
TVCEF is a non-profit organization providing support to Twin Valley schools, students, and the community in Berks and Chester counties. The mission of the Twin Valley Community Education Foundation is to serve as a link between business, the school district, and the community to provide educational, cultural, and recreational opportunities.