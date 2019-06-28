The United Methodist Churches (UMC) of Hopewell, Thorndale and Glen Moore welcome members of the community to attend a four-week Bible Study to be held on Wednesday evenings July 24, July 31, August 7, and August 4, at Caln Park, 253 Municipal Drive, Thorndale.
The sessions begin with a potluck picnic dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. The lessons, to be led by Pastor Shauna Ridge from Thorndale UMC and Pastor John Neider from Glen Moore UMC, will focus on the theme of, “Hope for Hard Times,” which examines the lives of the great Biblical prophets Elijah and Elisha.
Based on the study developed by Magrey R. deVega, Senior Pastor at Hyde Park UMC, Tampa, FL, the lessons will include: When the Odds Seem Against You (1 Kings 17-18); When You Feel Down and Out (1 Kings 18-21); When Life Takes a Turn (2 Kings 2); and When All Seems Lost (2 Kings 4-8).
Registration for the Community Picnic and Bible Study is not required but is recommended. Go online to: http://www.hopewellumc.org/summer-bible-study-in-the-park to register. For more information, please contact boyd@hopewellumc.org or call Hopewell United Methodist Church at 610-269-1545.