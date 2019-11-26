On Nov. 15, CONCERN, a regionally based human services organization specializing in foster care, adoption and permanency, community based, residential, and behavioral health services, received 114 coats from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, as part of their Coats for Kids program.
According to Molly Belmont, Benefit Analyst for Gallagher Benefit Services, “As the weather gets colder, we are reminded of how fortunate so many of us are to have a warm winter coat. Our Coats for Kids program allows us to work together as a team to meet a common goal of helping our clients who do so much for the community, and spread the warmth to children across the region.
The Coats for Kids program began in 2012 and during the past seven years, Gallagher & Co. has donated over 1,500 coats to children in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This year alone we raised $8,100 and purchased 440 coats, distributed to nine local organizations and schools.”
Founded in 1978, CONCERN is a multi-service private non-profit 501(c)(3) human services organization dedicated to providing a growing array of placement and treatment services to children and their families. CONCERN has since served over 17,000 children and youth in placement services, including assisting with the placement of nearly 2,000 children into adoptive families, and has served more than 35,000 individuals through a continuum of behavioral health services.
A pioneer of treatment foster care, CONCERN believes that children placed in foster care should live in a traditional family setting in the community, rather than in a residential or institutional setting. Over the past 41 years, CONCERN has been at the forefront of innovative programs to meet the individual needs of the child and to promote the strengthening of the family unit.
For more information about CONCERN or becoming a foster or an adoptive parent, please visit us at www.concern4kids.org.