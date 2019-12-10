CCRES, Inc. has awarded Conestoga Christian School a grant to assist them in purchasing equipment for our Resource Department.
This is the second year that CCRES has supported the Student Support Services at Conestoga Christian School. CCRES has provided funding to replace two aging staff laptops that had reached the end of their useful lives. Due to the support of CCRES over the last two years, all of the Conestoga Christian School Resource staff now have laptops which will provide them with reliable technology with which to teach and lead our students. This, in turn, has enabled the school to have the budgetary ability to purchase equipment and software licenses needed for the students in this area as well.
CCRES supports more than 1000 children in school, home and community settings. They are “Making a Difference, Every Day” and Conestoga Christian School is grateful to CCRES for the support of our Resource Department for the past two years.