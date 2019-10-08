Conestoga Christian School, 2760 Main St., Morgantown, will host its 46th annual benefit Chicken Barbecue and Auction on Oct. 18 and 19.
Activities will begin Oct. 18 with chicken barbecue dinners available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Tables will be set up for you to eat your meal and fellowship with friends. While attending the barbecue, enjoy previewing auction items and shopping in our Craft Room and Gift Certificate Store.
If you are unable to stay and eat, you can pick up your dinner in the school gymnasium or at our Drive-Thru service. The Drive-Thru service will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church. Purchase your chicken dinner tickets at the door.
The dinner includes half a barbecued chicken, applesauce, chips, dinner roll and butter, whoopie pie, and Turkey Hill drink. Half chickens are also available. The Cougar Grounds Coffee House will serve coffee and hot cider Friday evening and will re-open Saturday morning to serve coffee, specialty drinks, and hot cider.
Saturday’s activities will include the traditional live auction, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Craft Room and Gift Certificate store will both be open. A breakfast of egg sandwiches, apple dumplings, pastries, and coffee will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Later in the day, the food area will continue serving delicious homemade apple dumplings while adding pork barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken corn soup, beef vegetable soup, and ice cream to the menu.
Our children’s area will open at 9 a.m. Children will enjoy entertainment in the kids’ area with activities, games, and a bounce house. With the purchase of a wristband, children are able to play all day in a safe, supervised environment!
Be the highest bidder to take home many auction items. One of our highlighted donations is an 8’ X 12’ shed. This beautiful handcrafted wooden shed was made by a Conestoga Christian School father and will make the perfect playhouse, storage shed, or even a fancy “SHE” shed!
Another highlighted donation is an original painting of Windsor Mansion entitled Miriam’s Ride by Christopher Lanser. This painting captures the essence of Lancaster County with a Mennonite girl riding her bike past the mansion to meet up with her friends.
Along with the shed and the original painting, we have a 2003 Yamaha TTR-90 dirt bike. Enjoy riding this bike in an open field or on a wooded trail.
CCS is grateful to receive donations from many area businesses. We will be auctioning 150 gallons of home heating oil or off-road diesel donated by Carl Wingard Inc. Or be the highest bidder on a 2.5-3 hour hot air balloon ride donated by The United States Hot Air Balloon Team.
As in the past, enjoy bidding on traditional popular auction items in the categories of artwork, handmade quilts, meat packages, and class baskets. Pictures and information of auction items are available on the school’s website at www.conestogachristian.net/auction-2019.
Unable to attend the live auction? Visit our Online Auction, which will run from Oct. 17 to 31. Similar to eBay and other online auctions, you can bid throughout that time. Share the site with family and friends who might not be able to make it to the live auction. All sales will be pickup only unless other arrangements are requested and accepted. Preview items to be sold by visiting https://www.biddingforgood.com/ConestogaChristian. Check back often as new items are added.
Overflow parking and shuttle service will be available at Conestoga Mennonite Church. For more information about this benefit event, contact Deborah Kurtz at Conestoga Christian School, 610-286-0353.