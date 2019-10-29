Conestoga Christian School of Morgantown presents "Anne of Green Gables"

Students at Conestoga Christian School of Morgantown will perform the beloved, family-friendly classic story “Anne of Green Gables” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 9.
Based on the book by L.M. Montgomery, Peter DeLaurier’s dramatized version of “Anne of Green Gables” tells the story of an orphan girl, Anne Shirley, who goes to live with aging brother and sister Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert. Over the next few years, Anne’s mishaps abound, from cracking a slate over a classmate’s head, to mistaking current wine for raspberry cordial. As Anne grows and matures, she comes to find love, acceptance, and belonging in her new home.
This adaptation, which spans the entire first book in this popular series, features many memorable characters: Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, Diana Barry, Gilbert Blythe, Mrs. Rachel Lynde, and of course, Anne Shirley.
The cast includes 13 students ranging from grades 7-12, and they will be assisted by a student team of stage and tech crew members. Parent volunteers, school staff members, and outside volunteers have collaborated with students in set design and painting, staging, lighting, sound, costumes, and hair and makeup.
CCS students perform a play each fall and a musical each spring. Recent performances include “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Into the Woods,” “The Miracle Worker” and “The Secret Garden.”
CCS is located on Route 23, west of Morgantown. Each performance will have a 15-minute intermission, during which concessions will be available for purchase. The doors will open 30 minutes before curtain times.
Reserved seating and general admission tickets can be purchased on the school website at www.conestogachristian.net. General Admission tickets will also be sold the night of the show. For additional information, please call the school at 610-286-0353 or visit the website.