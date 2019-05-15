Construction has begun on the renovation of Keystone Field at Kutztown University. A natural grass surface located behind Keystone Hall on the southeast corner of campus, the field will be renovated to a turf surface and will be used by recreational services, intramurals and club sports, camps and conference services, KU's varsity women's soccer and women's lacrosse programs.

The $5.2 million renovation project was approved unanimously by the KU Council of Trustees in March. The project is scheduled to be completed for the start of the fall 2019 semester.