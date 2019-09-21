This year's Berks County Outstanding Young Women Scholarship Program will be held on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Kutztown Area High School in Kutztown.
The Berks County's Outstanding Young Woman Scholarship Program annually recognizes outstanding High School senior girl representatives. The contestants for this year’s program have been selected.
The 14 Berks County High School Representatives for 2020
Berks Catholic High School: Farren Christ
Brandywine Heights Area High School: Gabrielle Lampron, Vocal
Conrad Weiser High School: Efstratia Pauley
Daniel Boone Area Senior High School: Katrina Robbins, Tap Dance
Exeter Township High School: Neha Adda, Indian Dance
Fleetwood Area High School: Victoria Manmiller, Lyrical Dance
Governor Mifflin High School: Ahna Romanski, Classical Ballet
Hamburg Area High School: Olivia Lesher, Contemporary Dance
Kutztown Area High School: Sarah Bubbenmoyer, Saxaphone
Oley Valley High School: Jenna Horning, Color Guard Routine
Schuylkill Valley High School: Jesulayomi Adeojo, Vocal
Tulpehocken High School: Jenna Philippe, Flute
Wilson High School: Ashley Feiler
Wyomissing High School: Caroline Allen
These young women represent a high level of excellence among their peers, and are given the opportunity to compete for cash scholarships and various college and university scholarships.
The program presents various awards to the best all-around Senior girls. These awards recognize the accomplishments of young women, encourage excellence, and promote achievements in their future. Click here to see an overview of the judging criteria.
The finalists for the Berks County program are selected in the Spring. Several activities are held during the summer to allow the finalists to get acquainted. Weekly rehearsals begin in August and culminate with two rehearsals and a dress rehearsal the week of the program.
The Scholarship Awards given are as follows: Scholarship and Achievement – 20%, Aerobics and Fitness – 20%, Performing Arts – 20%, Interview – 20%, Presence and Presentation – 20%.
The total monetary awards given the night of the program is $10,750 and the breakdown is as follows: Berks County Outstanding Young Women - $5,000, First Runner Up - $2,500, Second Runner Up - $1,500, Third Runner Up - $500, Aerobics and Fitness - $250, Presence and Presentation - $250, Performing Arts - $250, Scholastic Achievement - $250, Interview - $250.
Tickets are $15 and will be for sale at the door the night of the show.