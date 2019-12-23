State Rep. Mark M. Gillen, center, hosted WWII veteran Harold Billow, left, at the Veterans Affairs Committee office in Harrisburg. Joining them was Major General Anthony J. Carrelli who is the Adjutant General of the Pennsylvania National Guard. Billow, who resides in Mt. Joy, Lancaster County, shared his stirring experience as a survivor of the Nazi War Crime referred to as the Malmedy Massacre. This is the 75th anniversary of the tragic event that took place during the Battle of the Bulge. The 96-year-old Billow is believed to be the last living survivor of the tragedy. Rep. Gillen interviewed and recorded his conversation with this special veteran.