For more than a year Sharon Stahl and her fiancé Matt Drager had been planning their perfect wedding together.
A week prior to the wedding date, they found out it was canceled.
"I was pretty devastated," said Stahl of Union Township, when describing the call from her wedding venue letting her know that on the day they'd been dreaming of — March 28 — the facility would be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Like a number of other local couples, they are now scrambling to reschedule, redesign or otherwise figure out wedding plans they'd been working on for a year or more, only to have them blown up due to mandated closures or precautions related to COVID-19.
"First we found out we couldn't get our pictures taken at Longwood Gardens," she said. "And we thought this kind of stinks, but we'll work around it. Now it's all off."
During the countless hours she'd been working to get everything right, there was one thing Stahl had never considered, she said.
"I never thought that I'd need a pandemic plan," she said.
On March 19 Gov. Tom Wolf ordered tens of thousands of "non-life-sustaining" businesses to close to help slow the spread of the virus, and some had already made that decision.
For Stahl, Drager and many other couples with weddings planned in the coming weeks and months, it's been tough to deal with what's happening.
It's not only the disappointment of their special day being upended, but that every detail has to be reworked, they said.
There are wedding gifts and party favors already purchased with the date engraved on them. There are marriage licenses that expire after 60 days. Wedding dresses designed for warm weather may now be inappropriate for ceremonies rescheduled for winter. Last-minute honeymoon cancellations could mean lost flight and lodging payments and higher costs when the couples reschedule. Trying to ensure that each vendor is available for the new date is almost like starting from scratch, they said. They fear some who'd been looking forward to coming won't be able to make it.
And worst of all is the uncertainty. How can you select a new wedding date when you don't know when things will return to relative normal?
'So close'
Stahl and Drager are now trying to reschedule the wedding for later this year and hoping loved ones can still attend.
They are also pushing back their honeymoon to Cancun. When Stahl tried to call to rebook it a few days ago she was on hold for 4½ hours because there were so many others trying to cancel their plans as well.
"I'd dream about that day, and it was going to be great," she said of her wedding. "Walking down the aisle in my dress with everyone there. Getting married. Celebrating. And it was so close we could taste it."
Also figuring out what comes next are Heather Merkel and David Heller of Hamburg, who were set to be married May 9 with more than 200 people coming. They now realize that may have to change.
"I don't know what to do," she said. "We've been together 13 years, so people were telling us it's about time we get married. Now we're praying we can keep it on."
Ripple effect
About a half-dozen Berks wedding venues were asked for comment on how they're handling things in the wake of coronavirus-related closures, but none responded.
Couples who have been dealing with the venues, though, said the venues have been good about helping them try to find other available dates without adding extra charges.
So too have florists, photographers, caterers, cake shops, decorators, dress shops, videographers, print shops and other wedding professionals, they said.
But some couples will have to wait until fall, winter or next year for a date that works, or switch to a Friday or Sunday, because most venues and other wedding-related businesses are booked each Saturday for months to come.
Berks County disc jockey Rick Bean of B&B Light and Sound has already had several wedding receptions canceled and expects more will be called off in the weeks to come.
In his 34 years in the business the only other time he remembers widespread wedding cancellations was during the first Gulf War in 1990 and 1991, when a number of troops found out they were being deployed on short notice and had to change plans. But it was nothing like this, he said.
Couples who reschedule weddings they've already paid Bean to work won't lose any money, but those who don't go ahead with their ceremonies won't receive refunds, he said.
Bean said he and his employees work about 500 events a year, and his business could handle a few months off, but his part-time workers who handle many of those events won't be getting paid during that time.
Some smaller disc jockeys and other businesses so dependent on weddings likely will not be able to survive so much lost revenue, he said.
Bean thinks the government has gone too far in ordering wedding venues to close, saying he sees other businesses staying open and doesn't understand the difference.
"I feel like it should be a personal choice whether people can hold the weddings they planned and whether venues stay open," he said. "Older folks or people who are sick should stay home. But other people should be able to go. Closing them is unfair. I mean, I still see on the news that people are out at spring break."
Trying to cope
Lindsay Zeglen of Lancaster said she understood why her wedding venue told her and her boyfriend Chris Sanborn they'd have to reschedule their March 28 wedding, and they agreed with the decision.
What they don't understand is why so many people online were dismissive about weddings being canceled or mocked them for being upset.
She'd been ecstatic about the idea of finally marrying her best friend and giddy that the day was approaching, and knows many others felt likewise, she said.
"The health of our loved ones is more important. We get that," she said. "But that doesn't make it any easier. We're devastated because we just spent 10 years waiting for this day and it got ripped out from underneath us. It's about the sentiment of losing our day."
Ashley Weber of Shillington feels similarly, speaking about her May 2 marriage to Alex Serba now being in jeopardy.
"It seems small in the realm of things going on and people losing their jobs, but it is super upsetting," she said.
Re-planning a wedding is especially difficult while coping with the same COVID-19 fears many others have, she said.
"We have to worry about everything, including us or our family members getting sick from the virus," she said.