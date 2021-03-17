Kutztown Borough Council recognized Lee Erb for his 19 years of service to Kutztown during the March 16 virtual Council Meeting.
Council accepted, with regret, Erb’s resignation from the Kutztown Municipal Authority effective immediately.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the people,” said Erb.
Council members thanked Erb for his contributions to Kutztown.
“He has been an asset to the community,” said Council Vice President Derek Mace.
After the meeting, Mace provided additional comments.
"I first met Mr. Erb and his lovely wife Carol 14 years ago at a church function when my family moved to Kutztown. Mr. and Mrs. Erb are lovely people and they immediately made my family feel truly welcome," said Mace. "Over the years I’ve seen Mr. Erb a bit of everywhere, working at the church, working as a volunteer at the polling station during elections and of course as a member of KMA."
Mace continued, "He’s kind, has a very easy laugh and is serious about serving his community. I’m not sure what magic they have, but I’ve always felt proud to know Lee and Carol and to be known by them. So yes, I’m grateful for Lee Erb."
Council adopted a resolution recognizing and commending Erb for his volunteerism and contributions to the Kutztown Municipal Authority for 19 years. He was the secretary for the Kutztown Municipal Authority for many years during his tenure.
“Lee Erb proudly and effectively served the Borough of Kutztown and surrounding areas through his willingness to volunteer for 19 years,” Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel read from the resolution. “Be it resolved that the Mayor and the Kutztown Borough Council on behalf of all Borough employees, officials and citizens recognize and commend Lee Erb for his dedicated volunteer service to the Kutztown Municipal Authority, duly adopted as a resolution.”
Council unanimously approved the resolution, applauding Erb.
In other news, Council approved mural art for 218 W. Main Street, contingent upon completion of the application for Sign Permit – Public Art – Mural. The motion included the approval of waiving any associated fees associated with the sign permit; there are no engineering services associated for this permit.
The Community Development and Public Safety committee viewed a presentation of the proposed mural art for the building owned by Rich and Pete Smith. The mural would go on the wall behind Heatwaves facing the Bagel Bar.
“I liked what I saw a lot,” said Council member Amanda Raudenbush, chairperson of Community Development.
“I concur with Amanda about the art; it seems to be very well done. I really like it,” said Council President Kevin Snyder.
Also, Council raised concerns about a council member being absent from the meeting.
This was not the first time that complaints were raised about Council member Zebulon Hull’s absence from Council and committee meetings.
“Start coming to all meetings, Council and committee meetings, or resign,” said Council member Ed Seyler in his motion to direct the solicitor to send a letter to Hull.
Snyder said that he did contact Hull about his absences.
“I told him that as an elected official, he has obligation to fulfill that obligation and respect the wishes of the community,” said Snyder.
Snyder also noted that there is no recourse that Council can take for an absent council member.
Council approved the motion to send the letter to Hull.
“Thank you, I appreciate you moving forward with that,” said Mayor Schlegel.
Snyder also noted that there are a number of vacancies. The Borough seeks applicants for the Code Appeals Board, Zoning Hearing Board, Civil Service Commission, Kutztown Municipal Authority, Housing License Appeals Board, Environmental Advisory Commission and Telecommunications Advisory Commission.
“It is important to fill these vacancies,” said Snyder. “Most meet once a month or as needed.”