Tompkins VIST Bank hosts its fifth annual fundraiser for children with Muscular Dystrophy and other neuromuscular diseases.
The Cow Pie Bingo will be held on June 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Classic Harley-Davidson, 983 James Drive, Leesport. The event also will feature an ice cream eating contest sponsored by The Creamery at Plum Creek Farm; a bounce house; a face painter; a mascots and super hero meet and greet; and a magician. Food will be provided for purchase by Brocmar Smokehouse BBQ; free hots dogs, pizza and chips will be available for kids under 12 (while supplies last).
The public is invited to purchase one square for $20 or 3 squares for $50 for a chance to guess where a steer calf will lay a “pie.” Tickets and donations are available at any Berks County branch of Tompkins VIST Bank. Funds raised will be used to send local children with neuromuscular diseases to the MDA summer camp and to support research and services of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The bank’s goal is to raise $20,000, which will enable 10 children with Muscular Dystrophy to attend the MDA’s camp in Worcester, Pa., this year. The bank has raised more than $50,000 to date for MDA.
MDA’s summer camp program provides thousands of kids with muscle disease a life-changing experience at one of our nearly 80 weeklong summer camps. These kids look forward to summer camp year-round. Almost all campers agree it’s “the best week of the year.” MDA’s summer camp program, offered at no charge to families, helps bring smiles and hope to thousands of kids by providing an environment where barriers don’t exist — a place where kids can develop lifelong friendships, share interests, build self-confidence and develop independence.