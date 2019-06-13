Celebrating a successful Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association are (back row, left to right) Scott Gruber and Stephanie Waits, Tompkins VIST Bank; Katrina Schreefer, Muscular Dystrophy Association; Kevin Kodz, Classic Harley-Davidson. Front row, left to right, MDA supporters Kasper Holmes, Hunter Burke, Ethan Pyles and Daniel Albertson.