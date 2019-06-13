Tompkins VIST Bank raised more than $24,000 at its fifth annual fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, held recently at Classic Harley-Davidson in Leesport.
The amount brings the total the bank has raised since 2014 to nearly $85,000, including matching gifts from the Jeremy Carroll Foundation. The funds will be used to send children with neuromuscular disease to MDA’s Variety Club Camp in Worcester this year. The cost to send one child to camp is about $2,000.
The public purchased $20 squares from the bank for a chance to claim the spot where the cow would lay a pie. More than 200 MDA supporters watched as two steer calves wandered around a grassy pen adjacent to the dealership. It took about 20 minutes for one of the calves to finally pick a spot. The calves belong to Jeff Davis, a crop and steer farmer in Bernville.
Stephanie Waits, chair of the bank’s MDA committee, said this year’s event was the most successful to date.
“We’re really grateful for the generosity of participants and sponsors,” she said. “They’ve made it possible for more kids to experience the MDA summer camp.”
Katrina Schreefer, MDA executive director agreed, adding, “The efforts of companies like Tompkins VIST Bank and Classic Harley Davidson help fund medical clinics, summer camps, and lifesaving research.”