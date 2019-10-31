An estimated crowd of 900 people came out for the Caernarvon Township Trunk 'R Treat, a free event hosted by Caernarvon Township Parks and Recreation Committee at the Classic Auto Mall (aka the old Mom's mall) in Morgantown on Oct. 30.
"We are overwhelmed by the community support for this event. We are looking forward to next year's event," said Michelle Raymond of the committee.
“We had three times the expected treaters due to the rain forecast so that was a little difficult to handle,” the committee posted on the Facebook event page.
Trunkers opened their trunks of their vehicle and handed out candy to treaters that walk by. Decorating of the car was optional.
The community members held a similar event last year with 19 trunks and 125 treaters due to the canceled Elverson Parade. The Cearnarvon Township Park and Recreation asked to be involved this year. Michelle Raymond, one of the driving forces of the event, agreed and also joined the Township’s Park and Recreation Committee.
In addition to the opportunity for children to Trick-or-Treat at decorated trunks, the event included a Treater Costume Contest and a Trunk Decorating Contest. Three prizes were presented for the best decorated and best costumes.
The first 100 treaters received a bag courtesy of the Caernarvon Township Park & Recreation with a coupon from a local business. The township thanks Morgantown McDonalds, Elverson Taco Bell & Gux Deli (previously known as Just Mom's Elverson).
Many offered comments on Facebook thanking the committee for hosting the free event, as offering suggestions to help improve next year’s Halloween event, such as an organized line.
“Wow! I'm sure your organizers never imagined having such a turnout! If nothing else, it shows this is an event that the Township people WANT and ENJOY,” posted Jennifer Ignacio on the Facebook event page. “We will definitely be participating again next year this time with trunk AND treaters THANK YOU!! I agree with the suggestion of one line next time. It moves fairly quickly. If people aren't happy waiting in line for FREE CANDY then they won't be happy anywhere LOL. I did feel badly for the trunkers who ran out of candy. This was obviously a much larger turnout than anyone had expected. We learn!!”
See more photos and video on the Caernarvon Township Facebook page, Caernarvon Township, Parks and Recreation Committee.