BOYERTOWN — Crowds lined the streets of Boyertown for the 67th Annual Boyertown Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 19, with first-place wins going to The Greatest Showman and the Girls in Space floats, to name a few.
Children of all ages line up along Madison Street to watch the parade.
Best friends, the Lauman and Garcia families, dressed as characters from "The Wizard of Oz” to watch the Boyertown Halloween Parade.
Parade participants entered to win prizes in several categories including Brownie Troop 1759 and Junior Girl Scout Troop 1854 who won first place in the Scouting category for their Girls in Space float.
“We are celebrating Girl Scouts in space. Virtually every female astronaut was a Girl Scout,” said Sharon Smith, troop leader.
The Boyertown Halloween Parade Association announced the parade winners. Prizes can be picked up at the Boyertown Borough Hall on Oct. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Floats: 1st place Oley Valley Football & Cheerleading's The Greatest Showman float, 2nd place The Homestead Haunters, 3rd place St. Francis Academy, 4th place RMC Raceway
Drill & Baton: 1st place Impact Twirlers, 2nd place Boyertown Legionette Twirlers, 3rd place Boyertown Middle School East Cheer, 4th place Optimist Cheer.
Scouting: 1st place Girl Scouts Brownie Troop 1759 and Junior Girl Scout Troop 1854 with their Girls in Space float, 2nd place Girl Scout Eastern Pa, 3rd place Cub Scout Pack 291.
Costumed Group: 1st place The Ott Family & Friends, 2nd place Family Float Kristen Moyer, 3rd place Bee Hive Alaina Bagby, 4th place Mini Monsters Jen Smith.
Individual: 1st place Clowns Linda and Leland, 2nd place Pitstop the Clown.
Most Original: 1st place Moyer Mountain Farm, 2nd place New Hanover UMC, 3rd place Let’s Get Dancing, 4th place Gary Detweiler.
Commercial: 1st place Diamond Credit Union.