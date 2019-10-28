Crowds filled the streets of Hamburg for the 56th Annual King Frost Parade on Oct. 26 which is always held the last Saturday of October to welcome winter.
Overall Float was presented to Cub Scout Pack 611 for their Ghostcubsters and Ecto-Cub float and Overall Float Runner Up went to Klean Keepers for their Scary Jobs float.
“Thank you all who came out and participated and, of course, everyone who came out to enjoy the (non-rainy) evening in Hamburg!” said the Hamburg Jaycees in their announcement of the parade winners posted on the King Frost Parade Facebook page on Sunday, Oct. 27.
The Hamburg Jaycees received good feedback for the parade on social media.
“It was a really nice parade! Job well done!” posted Stacey Slifer on the King Frost Parade Facebook page.
“So very proud of the Jaycees for all they do for the community. Thanks for another great parade! Hopefully it will be nicer weather next year!” posted Diane Weilmuenster-Cox.
Emily Kotchessa posted, “Thank you to the Hamburg Jaycees for putting on this AMAZING event! We’ve been bringing our children to enjoy the parade for the past few years, from over two hours away! We love it so much we decided to add my business to the parade this year and I’m so glad we did! My son enjoyed handing out candy more than watching the parade! Thank you again!”
The parade traditionally starts with King Frost and closes with Santa riding on a Hamburg fire truck. This year, near Fourth and State streets, the fire company had to leave the parade to respond to a call. Santa had to leave the firetruck. He finished the parade on foot.
The winners list included the Youth category with 1st place going to Hamburg Soccer's Shooting for the Stars, 2nd place going to Hamburg Youth Football and Cheerleading Association’s Team Spirit and 3rd place going to Hamburg Field Hockey.
In the Business category, Cougles Recycling’s Keeping Scary Out of Your Recycling won 1st place, followed by Reading Royals in 2nd place and Culture Shock’s Bringing Back the Dead in 3rd.
In the Non-Profit category, 1st place went to the Pirate Ship, 2nd place going to Hamburg Lions and 3rd place going to Rajah Clowns.
Marching Groups were also recognized.
In Baton and Twirling, Emelia Adam won 1st place, Culture Shock won 2nd place and Branches of Dance won 3rd place.
Masqueraders Individual 1st place was presented to Under the Sea. Blake Myers, age 7, as Gene Simmons of Kiss won 2nd place, followed by Great Clips in 3rd place.
Masqueraders Small Group 1st place was presented to Cub Pack 611 for their Ghostcubsters and Ecto-Cub and 2nd place to Corns by Emily’s Lula and 3rd place to Unity of Reading’s Uplift Your Spirit.
Masqueraders Large Group 1st place went to Culture Shock’s Bringing Back the Dead, 2nd place to Fresh Life Outreach and 3rd place to Klean Keepers’s Scary Jobs.
Bands under 75 members 1st place went to Hamburg Area High School Band and 2nd place to Brandywine Heights Area High School Band. In the Band with more than 75 members category, 1st place was presented to the Parkland High School Trojans. Community Band 1st was presented to the Allentown Hobo Band, 2nd place to Rajah Chanters and 3rd place Rajah String Band.
The Jaycees thanked the parade sponsors.
“Without your donations, this parade would not be possible, The Outten Family of Dealerships, VIST Bank, ES Savage, Hamburg Lions, Hamburg Moose, Adams & Bright, Leibensperger Funeral Home, Peach Tree to name a few,” posted the Hamburg Jaycees on the King Frost Parade Facebook page.