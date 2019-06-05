BOYERTOWN — Crowds packed Boyertown Community Park for the annual Boyertown Fun Days celebration.
Although opening day was canceled this year because of heavy rains, there was till plenty of time to enjoy the festivities throughout the weekend.
The Boyertown Fun Days in the Park featured entertainment, rides, games, food and fireworks.
A highlight was pig races. Rosaire’s Royal Racers travel the country with their ‘Pick a Pig’ Event. Spectators watched, for free, three heats of races, several times during the day.
For $1 each, you can choose pigs from a racing sheet. Prizes were awarded for winning guesses. Pigs were motivated to race with cookies.