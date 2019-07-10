A day out at the Oley Turnpike Dairy offered family fun with a Cruise Night, as well as close encounters with goats at the petting zoo. The July 6 Cruise Night's People's Choice 1st Place winner went to Joe and Donna with their 1964 Chevy Malibu SS.
Family Fun
Cruise Night at Oley Turnpike Dairy
Cruise Night at Oley Turnpike Dairy
Lisa Mitchell
Lisa Mitchell is an editor for Berks-Mont Newspapers, covering news and events in the Northeast Berks County area.
