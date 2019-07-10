A day out at the Oley Turnpike Dairy offered family fun with a Cruise Night, as well as close encounters with goats at the petting zoo. The July 6 Cruise Night's People's Choice 1st Place winner went to Joe and Donna with their 1964 Chevy Malibu SS.

Lisa Mitchell is an editor for Berks-Mont Newspapers, covering news and events in the Northeast Berks County area.

