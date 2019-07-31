Building A Better Boyertown’s Promotions Committee sponsored its 12th Annual Cruise Night on July 27.
The event was on North and South Reading Avenue from Second to Fifth Street as well as in the parking lots of St. John’s Church, Good Shepherd Church, The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, the Borough and the lots of BB&T Bank.
Cruise Night featured historic vehicles, show cars, trucks, local artisans and businesses, music, and food. Jack Murray and the Blue Tarp Wranglers was the event's entertainment headliners.
Trophies in 15 classes included Antique, Best of 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, Street Rod, Muscle Car (pre and including 2009), Modern Muscle (post and including 2010), 2 Wheel Truck, 4 Wheel Truck, Rat Rod, and Import. Best of Show was decided by Mayor Deery, and Kid’s Choice was decided by a youth representative.
Building A Better Boyertown’s community events are made possible by local sponsors. The group thanks Quigley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for its support, and for being our 2019 Show Sponsor. Supporting sponsors are Saville’s Diner, Passmore Service Center, BB&T, State Farm’s Dan Albert, and Martignetti Construction.