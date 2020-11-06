In June 2017, Dennis Brown II signed an agreement with a Virginia company to buy an injection molding machine for his Cumru Township business, Technical Molding Solutions Corp.
The agreement called for Technical Molding to pay $96,084 in 21 monthly installments beginning that November. Through his company, Brown, 38, made seven payments through May 2018, when he signed a second agreement with Virginia-based ARBURG to purchase another injection molding machine for $90,856.
A year later, ARBURG filed a breach of contract complaint with the Berks County Prothonotary's Office. The civil action sought to force Technical Molding, 217 Montrose Blvd., to pay its debt or allow ARBURG to repossess the machines.
At the time, a criminal complaint lodged by Cumru Township police Detective Chris Lis, ARBURG was unaware that Technical Molding no longer had possession of the machines. Only after Judge Timothy J. Rowley ordered deputy sheriff’s to search the Technical Molding property as well as Brown’s home in the first block of Ridge Drive in Rockland Township did Brown tell the seller that he sold the machines to another company.
Brown, who is listed as the company owner, president and CEO, used the money for his own business or personal affairs rather than settling his debt, Lis said in the probable cause affidavit.
That’s the point at which a civil dispute crossed the line into a criminal scheme, Lis said Thursday in an interview the day after he arrested Brown as he left the business.
“There’s always a point of civil remedy,” Lis explained. “But when you take control of and deal with the property as your own, when you make that property unavailable while in default and keep the money from that sale, you’ve now breached into criminal conduct.”
In this case, Lis said, Brown could have easily settled the matter by turning the money from the sales over to the creditor, Arburg. He still would have violated the terms of the contracts, which specify that Technical Solutions was to provide 30 days notice of any change of location of the machines.
Brown was released on $25,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment Wednesday night before District Judge Dean R. Patton on felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and fraudulent business practices.
Lis, who is assigned to an FBI task force, said it was a “very involved investigation.” during which he reviewed electronic communications, conducted interviews of both companies and inspected various documents to follow the money trail.
It culminated with a 42-page probably cause affidavit filed Wednesday when he also obtained an arrest warrant for
Brown.
According to the affidavit:
On Oct. 16, 2018, Brown sold one of the machines to an Ohio company for a lump sum of $53,000. The buyer wired that amount the next day to an account provided by Brown.
His contract specifically stated the property was "100% free of liens and encumbrances," which was not the case.
On May 20, 2019, Brown signed an agreement to sell the other machine to the same Ohio company for a lump sum of $98,000, which was also wired.
That agreement also stated the machine was free of liens and encumbrances.
A review by Lis revealed that only $18,970 of the $151,000 paid to Brown by the Ohio company went to Arburg, leaving an unpaid balance of about $130,437.
That money was withdrawn at ATMs in part for purchases at brick-and-mortar retailers, online retailers, service providers and restaurants.
Among the transactions that showed up in Brown’s financial account were personal mortgage payments and purchases at a tobacco store and a firearms store.
