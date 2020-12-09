The 11th Annual Canigiani Christmas Light Show, a free attraction in Gilbertsville established by Adam and Jessica Canigiani, for the first time includes a curbside Holiday Food Drive.
The light show, which kicked off on Nov. 27, runs every night from 6 to 10 p.m. with shows starting every half hour.
Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and leave them on the curb before leaving the show for volunteers to collect.
New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Food Ministry is running the Holiday Food Drive in conjunction with Canigiani Christmas Light Show.
“We would like to thank all of you who came out to see us. Making a difference in the world is as easy what you see in this picture. Even the smallest donation adds up to what you see, and we are grateful that so many of you opened your hearts,” the CCL posted on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CCLightShow.
Donations will be distributed to three organizations all season long, Boyertown Area Multi-Service, Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities and New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Food Ministry.
“We would also like to send a special thank you to all of the friends, family and neighbors who join us on the street every night, directing traffic, collecting food, helping to park cars, etc. These are the real heroes that really make CCLS possible, and we'd be lost without everyone!” the CCL posted on Facebook.
The Light Show will continue to remain open from 6 to 10 p.m. every night. Visit https://www.facebook.com/CCLightShow for more information.
New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Food Ministry in Gilbertsville recently celebrated Thanksgiving by distributing more than 600 meals to those who cannot access food on Nov. 24.
“Thanks to all who donated turkeys, and all the fixings, thanks to the drivers and finally thanks to the Food Ministry team,” the Church posted on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NewHanoverLutheranChurch. “Team work makes the dream work! Thank you family and friends of NHELC for the all donations this year to this thriving ministry which saves and changes lives.”
This was the church’s first Thanksgiving dinner food distribution.
“We have been delivering three meals to roughly 100 people every Wednesday and Sunday since the pandemic started. Earlier in November, we surpassed 20,000 meals served,” said Chris Fatzinger, a certified Food Manager and Chef who oversees and operates the Food Ministry at the Church. “We support a number of parishioners, neighbors and recovery homes in Pottstown. We are funded through cash and food donations as well as nonprofit grants.”