Fleetwood Girl Scout Daisy Troop 11064 visited Fleetwood Bank in Blandon as part of their requirements in earning the Daisy Money Counts Leaf Badge.
The Girl Scouts were able to tour the bank and look at and touch different types of money. They discussed the history of currency, what money is used for, and even played a game to determine how much some items actually cost vs. how much the first grade Girl Scouts thought the items cost.
At the tour's conclusion, the bank gifted each Scout with an Eisenhower silver dollar.