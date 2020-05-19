Students from Daniel Boone Area High School joined thousands of others across the state in the virtual State Conference for Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
Six students were able to showcase their talents, Joey Donohue in Broadcast Journalism, John Demers in Computer Application, Logan Herndon in Computer Problem Solving, Zoe Sweet in Impromptu Speaking, Connor Hunt in Introduction to Business, and Alyssa Wentzel in Publication Design.
Students also received recognition and awards for a variety of experiences. Zoe Sweet was inducted into the FBLA National Honor Society and received recognition in the first three levels of the Business Awards.
Joey Donohue received 3rd place in the state in Community Service Hours, in large part to his incredible leadership roll in Blazers Ball, the fundraiser he developed to raise suicide awareness. Joey is also actively involved in the school community and with youth in his hometown.
Zoe Sweet took 1st place in the state with her Community Service Hours with the combination of her school and community involvement including TSA, Exeter Bible Fellowship and the Salvation Army.
Zoe Sweet will also be advancing to the Virtual National Leadership Experience due to her 2nd place win in Impromptu Speaking.
In addition, the 13 members of the chapter all contributed to the Daniel Boone Area High School chapter of FBLA obtaining 4th place in the state for community service hours.
Daniel Boone also received the Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit, one of only two chapters in the region.
Many thanks are extended to the educators at Boone who help develop these amazing leaders. Thanks also to our building administration, district administration and school board for continuing to allow for these growth experiences for students to explore future career opportunities.