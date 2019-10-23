Daniel Boone Homestead in Exeter Township hosts two events in November.
Celebrate Daniel Boone’s 285th birthday at the Daniel Boone Homestead from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Tour the historic area and house where Daniel Boone spent his childhood. Watch the blacksmith working in the blacksmith shop and the demonstrators processing flax in the barn.
First person interpreters will portray Daniel Boone, his brother Squire Boone, Jr., and his mother Sarah Morgan Boone. Interpreters will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.
Birthday cake and pumpkin ice cream will be served in the Visitor Center after 2 p.m.
Regular admission charges apply.
The Fall Lecture Series Book Talk by Michael Wescott Loder, author of "Taken Beyond the Ohio: The Indian Captivity of Marie LeRoy & Barbara Leiningeris," will be held in the DeTurk Education Center at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10. There is a suggested donation of $2 per person.
Taken prisoner by the Delaware Indians, the Marie and Barbara live among the natives for 3 ½ years before escaping. In his talk, Loder examines both the LeRoy-Leininger experience, and how cultural expectations and prejudices have shaped and continue to shape their story today. He speaks about his research into the girls’ story and takes the audience on a visual trip across Pennsylvania and Ohio to show where the girls lived during their captivity.
The Daniel Boone Homestead is located at 400 Daniel Boone Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.