The Daniel Boone Optimist Club presented Officer of the Year Awards to Amity Detective Michael DiMaria and Birdsboro Police Officer Craig Reinhart.
“Congratulations to the officers who received our 2020 Officer of the Year Awards at our Respect for Law presentations this week,” said Club President Linda Bradfield in the announcement.
The awards were presented through the club’s Respect for Law Program, which was established in hopes of instilling a strong respect for law in the community.
“We are pleased to be able continue our Respect for Law Program this year and to be able to recognize and honor them for their continued commitment towards the service and protection of our community,” said Bradfield. “They are a credit to their profession and a most cherished asset to our community. Thank you for all you do. We hope that our project with the local police departments will help in this effort.”
The Daniel Boone Optimist Club has been participating in the Respect for Law Program for 52 years and has been active in the community since 1968. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include the Annual Halloween Parade, Easter Egg Hunt, Trout Rodeo, Trip to Harrisburg, Community Tree Lighting, Essay Contest, Scholarships and Annual Craft Shows.
To learn more about the Daniel Boone Optimist Club, visit https://danielbooneoptimist.com/ or visit Daniel Boone Optimist Club on Facebook.