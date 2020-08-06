The members of the Class of 2020 have faced the unprecedented challenges of graduating during a global pandemic. The Daniel Boone Optimist Club wanted the club’s 2020 scholarship recipients to have as close to the same experience and feel as honored as previous scholarship honorees.
The club normally hosts a dinner to honor the scholarship recipients and to award each student with a commemorative plaque. Instead of cancelling this year’s event, the club felt an outdoor presentation requiring masks (except for photos with the photographer 6 feet away), social distancing and no food, was a safe answer.
The following 2020 Daniel Boone Area High School graduates were honored as this year's scholarship recipients during the slightly modified event:
• Elizabeth Moore received the $2,000 Daniel Boone Optimist Club Memorial Scholarship. The DBOC established this scholarship in 2001 to honor deceased club members who passed away while an active member. The applicants are asked to write an essay to complete this thought in 100 words or less: “My classmates respect me because…”
• Amanda Johnson received the $2,000 James C. Erdman Medical Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who plans to pursue a career in medicine. It was established in 1975 to honor one of the club’s original members who contracted Multiple Sclerosis while an active member.
• Salvatore Chieffo and Courtney Sheckler each earned a $1,000 Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship. This scholarship was established this year for students who plan to major in the arts or plan to continue to study and pursue an artistic endeavor.