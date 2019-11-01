The Daniel Boone Optimist Club, a non-profit organization committed to serving the youth in Amity, Douglassville and Birdsboro, will be hosting its annual Community Tree Lighting that will be held at the Amity Community Park on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Community Tree Lighting will be held rain or snow at Amity Park next to the playground. At 6:15 p.m. Santa will be there with gifts for all the children. Refreshments will be available as well. Get into the holiday spirit with songs of the season by Carolers.
This event is sponsored by the Daniel Boone Optimist Club. For more information, visit the club website at www.danielbooneoptimist.com.